Staying weather aware helps in emergencies

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Severe weather is an event you always want to prepare for but hope it does not happen.

Sunday, Craighead County was under an enhanced risk of severe weather.

It was sunny throughout the day, but Anthony Coy, director for the Office of Emergency Management for Craighead County, said that is the time to be aware of the weather.

“It tends to be something that we all take for granted. On a blue sky day like we have today, we don’t think about the weather. But we are still prepared for today,” said Coy.

After the 2020 tornado, he said many people are more cautious which is good.

He stressed that panicking does not help, just stay weather aware.

Coy said knowing the safest spot at your location and having an emergency kit will always help during severe weather.

The Emergency Management team is looking at various radars to stay in the know of what is happening with the weather to keep residents safe.

Coy said this enhanced risk sits right in the middle of the severe weather scale.

“On a scale of one to five, enhanced is about a three. It is kind of in the middle. For our office that kind of starts to be our trigger point of like hey we need to pay some extra attention,” said Coy.

The emergency management looks at the national weather service out of Little Rock and Memphis to track the trajectory of possible severe weather.

The office has a weather net that allows them to notify first responders across the region of any warnings in northeast Arkansas.

