Terrific Tuesday!

Our stretch of nice weather continues today with more sunshine and highs in the 60s. Clouds start to move in at sunset and thicken overnight. Mostly cloudy on Wednesday as rain moves in during the late afternoon. No severe weather expected, just a steady rain into the overnight. As the upper level low wraps up over us, shower and light rain chances linger Thursday and Friday. The bulk of the rain comes Wednesday night. The upper level low keeps highs in the 50s for a few days. The weather improves for the weekend. Whether you’re trick or treating on Saturday or Sunday, the weather looks to cooperate. Highs in the 60s with overnight temperatures in the 40s.

