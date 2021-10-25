Energy Alert
Terrific Tuesday!

October 26th, 2021
By Zach Holder
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 9:32 PM CDT
Our stretch of nice weather continues today with more sunshine and highs in the 60s. Clouds start to move in at sunset and thicken overnight. Mostly cloudy on Wednesday as rain moves in during the late afternoon. No severe weather expected, just a steady rain into the overnight. As the upper level low wraps up over us, shower and light rain chances linger Thursday and Friday. The bulk of the rain comes Wednesday night. The upper level low keeps highs in the 50s for a few days. The weather improves for the weekend. Whether you’re trick or treating on Saturday or Sunday, the weather looks to cooperate. Highs in the 60s with overnight temperatures in the 40s.

Sheriff Miller the bodies will undergo DNA testing to identify them.
2 killed in railroad crossing crash
The Jonesboro Police Department Desk Sergeant confirms someone was shot in the right arm in the...
Police search for suspect in Jonesboro shooting
Three children were abandoned in a Houston-area apartment, along with the apparent remains of...
Sheriff: Child’s remains, 3 abandoned siblings found in Texas home
Cody Chastain, 34, of Beebe is charged with one count of rape. His wife, 34-year-old Angela...
Couple accused in child rape case
ON YOUR SIDE: Mandatory 10-digit dialing begins Sunday throughout Missouri and Arkansas

Zach's Tuesday morning forecast
Severe storms caused significant damage in Fredericktown, Mo. on Sunday night. Some homes were...
New NWS preliminary report shows EF3 tornado damage near Fredericktown
The severe storm that moved through St. Mary on Sunday night was so powerful it lifted car onto...
NWS surveys tornado damage in southeast Mo., southern Ill.
Zach's Monday Morning Forecast (10/25)
