Tornado, storm damage reported in southeast Mo., southern Ill.

(KFVS) - Severe weather and strong storms moved through the Heartland late Sunday night into early Monday, October 25.

Tornado and severe thunderstorm warnings were issued for several counties.

Sunday night, the National Weather Service reported a tornado went through Chester, Illinois.

The tornado that is going through Chester will continue moving northeast through Steeleville, IL. This is still a dangerous storm! If you're in or near Steeleville, TAKE SHELTER NOW. — NWS St. Louis (@NWSStLouis) October 25, 2021

According to Chester Fire Chief Marty Bert, the roof collapsed at a nursing home in Chester, Ill. It’s located on Three Springs Road. There was also a gas leak, but no fire. The facility reports their residents are safe.

We also tracked tornado warnings in southeast Missouri.

According to the Ste. Genevieve County Sheriff’s Office, they have multiple reports of buildings collapsed and entrapments in the St. Mary and Coffman, Mo. areas.

Multiple crews responded.

No injuries have been reported.

In St. Mary, one of our crews reported seeing multiple power lines and downed trees, along with a metal shed destroyed and cars flipped and moved from where they were parked.

The Ste. Genevieve County Sheriff’s Office is asking people to avoid the St. Mary and Coffman areas.

Please avoid the St. Mary and Coffman areas to allow first responders to work the areas affected by the storms. Posted by Ste. Genevieve County Sheriff's Office on Sunday, October 24, 2021

The extent of damage is not clear at this time.

The St. Francois County Sheriff’s Department also reported deputies responded to numerous calls for damaged or destroyed homes, downed power lines and trees.

Approximately 12 additional deputies were called to the southern part of the county.

The sheriff said in addition to deputies and other first responders, many in the county came out with chainsaws, skid steers, generators and manpower to help remove trees and debris from roadways.

On Sunday, October 24, 2021 a large tornado touched down in northern Madison, southwestern Ste. Genevieve and southern... Posted by St. Francois County Sheriff's Department on Monday, October 25, 2021

We tracked two tornadoes moving through western Madison County to Fredericktown.

While we are under the tornado warning, our FEMA shelter is open for those in the area to take cover. Please share with those who may wish to take shelter there. Fredericktown Elementary School Posted by Fredericktown Police Department on Sunday, October 24, 2021

The Fredericktown Fire Department reported that the area north of the bypass along City Lake Road has significant damage, likely from a tornado, but this has not been confirmed by the National Weather Service.

Several roads are blocked by downed trees, power lines and debris.

Significant damage likely from a tornado has effected the area north of the bypass and along City Lake Rd. Numerous... Posted by Fredericktown Fire Department on Sunday, October 24, 2021

The fire department also said there is substantial damage to the main substation that feeds the city and that Black River Electric Co-op also has damage to their infrastructure.

For those inquiring about the status of the electricity. There is substantial damage to a main substation that feeds the city. BREC also has damage to their infrastructure. Plan accordingly. Posted by Fredericktown Fire Department on Sunday, October 24, 2021

Due to power outages, Fredericktown R-1 Schools said they will not have classes on Monday.

There will be no school today, October 25 due to community-wide powe￼r outages and damages incurred by families in last... Posted by Fredericktown R-1 Schools on Monday, October 25, 2021

In Bollinger County, Zalma R-V School District also canceled classes on Monday because of storm damage.

The school district reported that there is damage to the gymnasium.

Residents are asked not to come onto the school grounds until further notice because of downed power lines and debris.

School leaders said they will be assessing the damage and let parents and students know as soon as possible if additional classes will be canceled.

Zalma Schools are closed today due to storm damage. We will assess damages today and will notify everyone as soon as... Posted by Zalma R-V School District on Monday, October 25, 2021

A tornado watch was issued for parts of Missouri and Tennessee until 4 a.m., and in parts of Illinois and Kentucky until 1 a.m.

Strong winds and isolated tornadoes were the greatest threats, but hail is possible.

The time line for the greatest threat was between 7 p.m. and 2 a.m., from west to east.

The storms weakened as they move east, but isolated storms were possible.

