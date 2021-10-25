Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

University using pandemic funds to cancel student debt

Harris-Stowe, one of the two historically Black universities in Missouri, said it erased about...
Harris-Stowe, one of the two historically Black universities in Missouri, said it erased about $330,000 in debt, averaging about $1,076 per student.(KY3)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 2:12 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Harris-Stowe University in St. Louis says it is using federal pandemic relief funds to cancel student debts from the previous academic year.

Harris-Stowe, one of the two historically Black universities in Missouri, said it erased about $330,000 in debt, averaging about $1,076 per student.

LaTonia Collins Smith, Harris-Stowe’s interim president, said the coronavirus pandemic created so much debt for students that the university had low enrollment this fall.

She said many students lost their jobs because of COVID-19 and could not pay balances for previous years.

Lincoln University, Missouri’s other historically Black university, announced it July that was using pandemic funds to forgive about $1.5 million in student debt.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

High winds, heavy rain, vivid lightning, hail, and even tornadoes are possible in some areas.
BE PREPARED: Strong, severe storms possible in Region 8
ON YOUR SIDE: Mandatory 10-digit dialing begins Sunday throughout Missouri and Arkansas
Accident marker on Highway 63 in Bono
Hoxie mother pushes to pass law after deadly fiery crash
A driver lost control during a Texas drag racing event and slammed into a crowd of spectators,...
Drag racer slams into spectators in Texas; 2 children killed
Searcy County Sheriff Kenny Cassell and others escort murder suspect Jason Stockstill from a...
Charges filed after two arrests in Boone County, Ark. homicide investigation

Latest News

NE Arkansas school districts reporting COVID-19 cases
Looks to regroup after 6 game losing streak
Kickoff for Arkansas State football’s homecoming game announced
The severe storm that moved through St. Mary on Sunday night was so powerful it lifted car onto...
NWS surveys tornado damage in southeast Mo., southern Ill.
Severe storms caused significant damage in Fredericktown, Mo. on Sunday night. Some homes were...
New NWS preliminary report shows EF3 tornado damage near Fredericktown