WATCH: Police searching for parking lot purse snatcher

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Police need help identifying a man they say stole a woman’s purse from a parked car.

On Monday, Oct. 25, the Jonesboro Police Department released surveillance video of the incident that happened on July 19 at Dollar General, 4117 E. Highland.

The video showed the suspect in a dark Nissan Rogue pull into the parking lot, then attempt to open several nearby car doors.

When that proved fruitless, he got back into his SUV and waited.

A few moments later, the victim pulled up and got out of a Chrysler PT Cruiser, leaving the windows down and her purse inside.

The suspect then pulled up and parked beside her car and got out.

After standing beside the car for a moment, the man reached in and took the purse before driving off at “a high speed.”

Anyone with information on this case should call JPD at 870-935-5657 or call Crimestoppers at 935-STOP (7867).

