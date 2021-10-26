Arkansas State football holds weekly press conference, prepares for South Alabama

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Red Wolves football was on the mic Tuesday afternoon.

1-6 Arkansas State prepares for a road trip to 4-3 South Alabama. Both teams are desperate for a win to say the least.

“Going to Mobile, we definitely have our hands full and it’s going to be a great challenge facing a really good football team,” said head coach Butch Jones. “Schematically, they’re going to challenge us to stop the run, and really everyone has and why wouldn’t you? If you really look at the biggest improvement we need to make in our football program, in the building of it, it’s in the lines of scrimmage, that’s no secret. That’s evident. And it’s in the offensive line and the defensive line. It’s in competitive depth. It’s in depth overall.”

The Red Wolves face the Jaguars Saturday at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Kickoff is at 4:00pm on ESPN+.

