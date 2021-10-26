Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Arkansas State football holds weekly press conference, prepares for South Alabama

Arkansas State head football coach
Arkansas State head football coach
By Chris Hudgison
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 5:58 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Red Wolves football was on the mic Tuesday afternoon.

1-6 Arkansas State prepares for a road trip to 4-3 South Alabama. Both teams are desperate for a win to say the least.

“Going to Mobile, we definitely have our hands full and it’s going to be a great challenge facing a really good football team,” said head coach Butch Jones. “Schematically, they’re going to challenge us to stop the run, and really everyone has and why wouldn’t you? If you really look at the biggest improvement we need to make in our football program, in the building of it, it’s in the lines of scrimmage, that’s no secret. That’s evident. And it’s in the offensive line and the defensive line. It’s in competitive depth. It’s in depth overall.”

The Red Wolves face the Jaguars Saturday at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Kickoff is at 4:00pm on ESPN+.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff Miller the bodies will undergo DNA testing to identify them.
2 killed in railroad crossing crash
The Jonesboro Police Department Desk Sergeant confirms someone was shot in the right arm in the...
Police search for suspect in Jonesboro shooting
Cody Chastain, 34, of Beebe is charged with one count of rape. His wife, 34-year-old Angela...
Couple accused in child rape case
Three children were abandoned in a Houston-area apartment, along with the apparent remains of...
Sheriff: Child’s remains, 3 abandoned siblings found in Texas home
Police need help identifying a man they say stole a woman’s purse from a parked car.
WATCH: Police searching for parking lot purse snatcher

Latest News

Arkansas State head football coach
Arkansas State HC Butch Jones Weekly Press Conference for South Alabama Game (10/26/21)
The Sun Belt Conference and the University of Southern Mississippi hosted a joint press...
Southern Miss joining Sun Belt Conference
Arkansas State (1-6) travels to face South Alabama Saturday afternoon on ESPN+
Arkansas State RB Lincoln Pare on South Alabama Matchup (10/26/21)
Watson is the 13th commit for the Red Wolves' 2022 class.
Arkansas State football lands two offensive tackle commits for 2022