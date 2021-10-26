Energy Alert
Arkansas State football lands two offensive tackle commits for 2022

Watson is the 13th commit for the Red Wolves' 2022 class.
By Logan Whaley
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 8:06 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State football landed verbal commits from two Tennessee offensive tackles: Saidou Ba and Aleric Watson.

Ba, a 6-6, 295-pound lineman from Memphis, had interest from Austin Peay, Central Arkansas, Eastern Kentucky, Memphis and Chattanooga, per 247Sports.

Watson, a 6-6, 270-pounder, also had offers from OVC schools Austin Peay, EKU, Jacksonville State, and Murray State.

Ba and Watson are the fourth and fifth offensive linemen to commit to the Red Wolves for 2022.

Arkansas State is now up to 13 commits for the Class of 2022.

Arkansas State Football - 2022 Commits

OT Chase Jessup (Lake Hamilton)

QB Jaxon Dailey (Southeast Polk HS - Iowa)

OT Cameron Pascal (Union HS - Mississippi)

DT Ashtin Rustemeyer (Lutheran HS - Missouri)

WR Benson Prosper (Champagnat Catholic - Florida)

WR Daverrick Jenkins (Miami Northwestern - Florida)

DB Ahmad Robinson (East St. Louis - Illinois)

DB Michael Boone (Tampa Bay Tech - Florida)

DB James Reed III (Father Ryan - Tennessee)

RB Michael Sharpe Jr. (Pinson Valley - Alabama)

OT Trevion Florence (Campbell HS - Georgia)

OT Saidou Ba (P.U.R.E. Academy - Tennessee)

OT Aleric Watson (Middle Tennessee Christian School - Tennessee)

