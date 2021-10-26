Batesville wins Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week (10/22/21)

It’s time to announce the Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week for NEA games played on October 22nd, 2021.

3,812 votes were cast on the kait8.com Sports page. Batesville (38.93% of total ballot) beats Hoxie by 334 votes, Rivercrest was 3rd, Osceola 4th. Gabe Witt with the rock, a mush, a spin cycle, and he’ll fight his way for a 19-yard touchdown. The Pioneers beat Brookland 21-7 to move closer to a 5A State Playoff spot.

Yarnell’s will give free ice cream or donate to the Batesville booster club, it’s the Sweetest Play of the Week.

