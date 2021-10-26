Batesville wins Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week (10/22/21)

Energy Alert
Yarnells will give free ice cream or donate money to the booster club of the winning school.
By Chris Hudgison
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
It’s time to announce the Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week for NEA games played on October 22nd, 2021.

3,812 votes were cast on the kait8.com Sports page. Batesville (38.93% of total ballot) beats Hoxie by 334 votes, Rivercrest was 3rd, Osceola 4th. Gabe Witt with the rock, a mush, a spin cycle, and he’ll fight his way for a 19-yard touchdown. The Pioneers beat Brookland 21-7 to move closer to a 5A State Playoff spot.

Yarnell’s will give free ice cream or donate to the Batesville booster club, it’s the Sweetest Play of the Week.

