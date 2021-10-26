Cemetery vandalism under investigation

CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - An investigation is underway after headstones at an area cemetery were destroyed over the weekend.

A Craighead County Sheriff’s Office incident report says that the vandalism was reported on Sunday at the Pine Log Cemetery about 2.5 miles northwest of Brookland.

No arrests have been made, but the report says a red 2014 Nissan Titan was near the scene.

If you have any information about the destroyed gravestones, call the Craighead County Sheriff’s Office at 870-933-4551.

