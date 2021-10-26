Energy Alert
Dave Chappelle agrees to meet with transgender critics, but won't 'bend to anybody's demands'

In videos posted to his verified Instagram account, Chappelle told audiences in Nashville...
By CNN
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 9:28 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
(CNN) – Dave Chappelle is responding to the controversy over his latest comedy special, “The Closer.”

In the special, the comedian cracks jokes about transgender people, and some LGBTQ+ advocacy groups are critical of the material.

In videos posted to his verified Instagram account, Chappelle told audiences in Nashville Sunday he’s willing to meet with the transgender community but that he is “not bending to anybody’s demands.”

Employees at Netflix participated in a walkout last week after the company continued to defend “The Closer.”

Chappelle told audiences that he’s been disinvited from several film festivals and that Netflix Co-CEO Ted Sarandos is the only one who hasn’t “canceled” him yet.

Chappelle announced the documentary on his pandemic comedy shows will be released in theaters throughout November.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

