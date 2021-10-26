Graceland releases plans to celebrate holiday season

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - This holiday season at Graceland will be filled with more festive events than ever to celebrate one of Elvis’ favorite times of the year.

The festivities begin Nov. 18 during Graceland’s Holiday Lighting Weekend.

The weekend will feature internationally renowned songwriter and producer David Porter, along with students from the Stax Music Academy, “flipping the switch” to light Elvis’ iconic Graceland Mansion.

The Memphis Symphony Orchestra’s Big Band will also perform at the Soundstage at Graceland.

Graceland will be decorated for the holidays from Nov. 18 through January 9, 2022.

For more details about Christmas at Graceland and holiday events, visit Graceland.com/Christmas.

