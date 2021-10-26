Energy Alert
Jonesboro man accused of assaulting, raping woman

Wallace Linzy Brown - Rape, aggravated assault arrest (10/26)
Wallace Linzy Brown - Rape, aggravated assault arrest (10/26)(Craighead Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 10:39 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Craighead County district judge found probable cause Monday to arrest a Jonesboro man on suspicion of rape and assault after police say he attacked a woman.

Wallace Linzy Brown, 27, is charged with the following:

  • Violation of a no-contact order
  • Aggravated assault
  • Rape
  • Interference with emergency communications
  • First-degree terroristic threatening
  • Kidnapping
  • Second-degree endangering the welfare of a minor
  • Battery
  • Public intoxication

According to court documents, police responded to a Jonesboro home on Oct. 24 regarding a man with a knife.

When officers arrived, Brown had already left the scene.

The victim told investigators Brown had choked her, then pointed the knife at her and threatened to kill her if she tried to leave.

“Mr. Brown then burned her neck with a cigar and punched her in the face multiple times,” the affidavit stated, “Mr. Brown then forced sex on her.”

The woman managed to escape and run for help.

According to the affidavit, three children were inside the home at the time of the alleged attack. Officers also confirmed there was a “valid no-contact order between this female and Mr. Brown.”

On Monday, Oct. 25, officers conducted an extra patrol at the address and found Brown lying just outside the door of the home.

“Officers noted smelling the odor of intoxicants on Mr. Brown and noted he nearly fell several times due to his intoxication level,” the documents stated. “He was taken into custody.”

He appeared before Judge David Boling, who found probable cause to arrest him and set Brown’s bond at $150,000. He also ordered Brown to wear an ankle monitor should he bond out.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

