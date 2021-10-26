Jonesboro teens take a seat at the council table

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro teens are getting a peek inside the operation of the city government.

Over 40 teens in Jonesboro are working on the newest council, the Mayor’s Youth Advancement Council.

I spoke with a couple of those teens, they said they have a lot of projects on the way.

Lily Gaines is the treasurer for the youth council and serves on the city beautification task force.

Gaines said she applied for the youth council to get more involved with the community.

She said the council has come up with more than she expected to help the community than she expected.

“And we did a trash clean up and we got over 45 bags of trash,” said Gaines. “That was a big accomplishment, we were really proud of that. We’ve got plans for different murals downtown, we’re looking at some community gardens. We’ve got a lot of things planned.”

The council recently hosted a vaccination clinic at El Centro Hispano for Hispanic heritage month.

The council is made of several committees.

Diversity and inclusion, health, city beautification, and communications just to name a few.

The chairman, Coy Morris, said bouncing ideas off of every member helps understand so many perspectives from their community.

“I really figured out how to make people take their own in the way they form their ideas,” said Morris. “Like you can guide them, but the meat and potatoes of the projects we have are coming from other members not necessarily me.”

The largest project the council is working on is creating a community garden.

You can keep up with the council and their projects on social media.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/myacjonesboro

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/myacjonesboro/

