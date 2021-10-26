Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

M2.7 earthquake reported

A 2.7 magnitude quake rattled parts of the Missouri Bootheel Tuesday morning.
A 2.7 magnitude quake rattled parts of the Missouri Bootheel Tuesday morning.(Source: AP)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 10:59 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PEMISCOT COUNTY, Mo. (KAIT) - A 2.7 magnitude quake rattled parts of the Missouri Bootheel.

The U.S. Geological Survey recorded the quake at 10:28 a.m. local time on Tuesday, Oct. 26.

The quake was located approximately 5 miles east-northeast of Steele in Pemiscot County, and 16 miles northeast of Blytheville.

It had a depth of 8.9 kilometers

At least two people reported feeling the quake to the USGS.

Did you know that the Region 8 Weather app tracks earthquakes? Click here to download it and our news app.

A 2.7 magnitude quake was reported Tuesday morning near Steele.
A 2.7 magnitude quake was reported Tuesday morning near Steele.(KAIT-TV)

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff Miller the bodies will undergo DNA testing to identify them.
2 killed in railroad crossing crash
The Jonesboro Police Department Desk Sergeant confirms someone was shot in the right arm in the...
Police search for suspect in Jonesboro shooting
Cody Chastain, 34, of Beebe is charged with one count of rape. His wife, 34-year-old Angela...
Couple accused in child rape case
Three children were abandoned in a Houston-area apartment, along with the apparent remains of...
Sheriff: Child’s remains, 3 abandoned siblings found in Texas home
Police need help identifying a man they say stole a woman’s purse from a parked car.
WATCH: Police searching for parking lot purse snatcher

Latest News

Zach's Tuesday Morning Forecast (10/26)
Zach's Tuesday Morning Forecast (10/26)
Zach's Tuesday morning forecast
Zach's Tuesday morning forecast
Severe storms caused significant damage in Fredericktown, Mo. on Sunday night. Some homes were...
New NWS preliminary report shows EF3 tornado damage near Fredericktown
The severe storm that moved through St. Mary on Sunday night was so powerful it lifted car onto...
NWS surveys tornado damage in southeast Mo., southern Ill.