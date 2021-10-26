M2.7 earthquake reported
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 10:59 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
PEMISCOT COUNTY, Mo. (KAIT) - A 2.7 magnitude quake rattled parts of the Missouri Bootheel.
The U.S. Geological Survey recorded the quake at 10:28 a.m. local time on Tuesday, Oct. 26.
The quake was located approximately 5 miles east-northeast of Steele in Pemiscot County, and 16 miles northeast of Blytheville.
It had a depth of 8.9 kilometers
At least two people reported feeling the quake to the USGS.
