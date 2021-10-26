M2.7 earthquake reported

PEMISCOT COUNTY, Mo. (KAIT) - A 2.7 magnitude quake rattled parts of the Missouri Bootheel.

The U.S. Geological Survey recorded the quake at 10:28 a.m. local time on Tuesday, Oct. 26.

The quake was located approximately 5 miles east-northeast of Steele in Pemiscot County, and 16 miles northeast of Blytheville.

It had a depth of 8.9 kilometers

At least two people reported feeling the quake to the USGS.

Did you know that the Region 8 Weather app tracks earthquakes?

A 2.7 magnitude quake was reported Tuesday morning near Steele. (KAIT-TV)

