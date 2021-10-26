Energy Alert
Man dies in weekend crash

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 3:55 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
GREENE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Greene County man is dead following a crash over the weekend.

Arkansas State Police report the crash happened around 7:14 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 23, on Greene 609 Road.

59-year-old Brett Wayne Gibson of Beech Grove was traveling north in a 2016 GMC when he crossed the center line and left the road, hitting several fence posts.

According to the preliminary fatal crash report, Gibson hit an embankment on Greene 602 Road when his truck flipped and landed 52 feet from the road.

The report notes the weather was clear and the road was dry at the time of the crash.

