Memphis police searching for runaway 12-year-old girl

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are searching for a runaway child.

Police say 12-year-old Jenine Henderson left her residence in the 3800 block of Patte Ann Drive Sunday, October 24, without permission.

Jenine is 4′7″ and weighs 90 pounds. Her hair is braided. She was last seen wearing a brown jacket and red joggers.

Anyone with information on Jenine’s whereabouts is asked to call the Memphis Police Department at 901-545-2677.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.