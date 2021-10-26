Oct. 26: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

Tuesday is looking nice with temperatures in the 40s in the morning and upper 60s in the afternoon. With these cooler temperatures, the leaves should start changing!

Rain comes in Wednesday and a soaking rainfall is expected Wednesday night and Thursday.

Gusty winds will come behind the rain, leaving us with a raw Friday. Right now, the weekend looks awesome!

News Headlines

Jonesboro police are investigating after a person was shot in the arm.

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month which means doctors are reminding Arkansans to get their yearly mammogram if they’re over 45. However, the experience of getting screened for breast cancer may have just gotten more pleasant.

School districts in Arkansas are walking into a new week with another set of new quarantine guidelines.

Amid fallout from the Facebook Papers documents supporting claims that the social network has valued financial success over user safety, Facebook on Monday reported higher profit for the latest quarter.

