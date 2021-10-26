Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Oct. 26: What you need to know

The Jonesboro Police Department Desk Sergeant confirms someone was shot in the right arm in the...
The Jonesboro Police Department Desk Sergeant confirms someone was shot in the right arm in the 2000 block of Brazos Street, near the Mall at Turtle Creek, before 6 p.m. Monday.(KAIT)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 5:26 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

Tuesday is looking nice with temperatures in the 40s in the morning and upper 60s in the afternoon. With these cooler temperatures, the leaves should start changing!

Rain comes in Wednesday and a soaking rainfall is expected Wednesday night and Thursday.

Gusty winds will come behind the rain, leaving us with a raw Friday. Right now, the weekend looks awesome!

Meteorologist Zach Holder has your morning drive forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

WATCH LIVE

News Headlines

Jonesboro police are investigating after a person was shot in the arm.

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month which means doctors are reminding Arkansans to get their yearly mammogram if they’re over 45. However, the experience of getting screened for breast cancer may have just gotten more pleasant.

School districts in Arkansas are walking into a new week with another set of new quarantine guidelines.

Amid fallout from the Facebook Papers documents supporting claims that the social network has valued financial success over user safety, Facebook on Monday reported higher profit for the latest quarter.

Amid fallout from the Facebook Papers documents supporting claims that the social network has valued financial success over user safety, Facebook on Monday reported higher profit for the latest quarter.

Jurnee Taylor will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6:00 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

WATCH LIVE

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff Miller the bodies will undergo DNA testing to identify them.
2 killed in railroad crossing crash
The Jonesboro Police Department Desk Sergeant confirms someone was shot in the right arm in the...
Police search for suspect in Jonesboro shooting
Three children were abandoned in a Houston-area apartment, along with the apparent remains of...
Sheriff: Child’s remains, 3 abandoned siblings found in Texas home
Cody Chastain, 34, of Beebe is charged with one count of rape. His wife, 34-year-old Angela...
Couple accused in child rape case
ON YOUR SIDE: Mandatory 10-digit dialing begins Sunday throughout Missouri and Arkansas

Latest News

Zach's Tuesday morning forecast
Zach's Tuesday morning forecast
Man dies in weekend crash
A Craighead County Sheriff’s Office incident report says that the vandalism was reported on...
Cemetery vandalism under investigation
Severe storms caused significant damage in Fredericktown, Mo. on Sunday night. Some homes were...
New NWS preliminary report shows EF3 tornado damage near Fredericktown