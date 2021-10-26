Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Tennessee agents find 40 stolen catalytic converters during traffic stop

Stolen catalytic converters
Stolen catalytic converters(West Tennessee Drug Task Force)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 12:44 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAYWOOD COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - The West Tennessee Drug Task Force says agents found dozens of stolen catalytic converters inside a vehicle during a traffic stop Sunday night.

Two suspects were pulled over on I-40 in Haywood County for a traffic violation when agents discovered 40 catalytic converters. The suspects are accused of trafficking the items from Texas to New York for resale. A ledger book showing the value of the converters in New York was about $30,000.

The task force says saws and blades commonly used to steal catalytic converters were also seized.

The two suspects are now in custody.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Sheriff Miller the bodies will undergo DNA testing to identify them.
2 killed in railroad crossing crash
The Jonesboro Police Department Desk Sergeant confirms someone was shot in the right arm in the...
Police search for suspect in Jonesboro shooting
Cody Chastain, 34, of Beebe is charged with one count of rape. His wife, 34-year-old Angela...
Couple accused in child rape case
Three children were abandoned in a Houston-area apartment, along with the apparent remains of...
Sheriff: Child’s remains, 3 abandoned siblings found in Texas home
Police need help identifying a man they say stole a woman’s purse from a parked car.
WATCH: Police searching for parking lot purse snatcher

Latest News

Lady Bombers fell to Benton in straight sets
2021 5A State Volleyball 1st Round: Benton 3, Mountain Home 0
Arkansas State head football coach
Arkansas State HC Butch Jones Weekly Press Conference for South Alabama Game (10/26/21)
Lady Pioneers fall in 1st round of State Tournament
2021 5A State Volleyball 1st Round: Lakeside 3, Batesville 0
Memphis police searching for runaway 12-year-old girl
Memphis police searching for runaway 12-year-old girl
Pioneers win Yarnell's Sweetest Play of the Week (10/22/21)
Batesville wins the Yarnell's Sweetest Play of the Week (10/22/21)