Southern Miss joining Sun Belt Conference

The Sun Belt Conference and the University of Southern Mississippi hosted a joint press...
The Sun Belt Conference and the University of Southern Mississippi hosted a joint press conference on Tuesday afternoon.(WDAM)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The University of Southern Mississippi announced Tuesday it will be leaving Conference USA and joining the Sun Belt Conference.

Sun Belt Conference Commissioner Keith Gill, USM President Dr. Rodney Bennett and Southern Miss Athletics Director Jeremy McClain were present for the announcement.

According to The Associated Press, USM accepted an invitation to the conference last week and is expected to join as early as 2023.

USM is the latest school to leave Conference USA, which recently lost UAB, Florida Atlantic, UNC Charlotte, North Texas, Rice and UTSA.

Below is a list of schools that are currently in the Sun Belt:

  • Appalachian State
  • Arkansas State
  • Coastal Carolina
  • Georgia Southern
  • Georgia State
  • Arkansas-Little Rock
  • Louisiana-Lafayette
  • Louisiana-Monroe
  • South Alabama
  • Texas State
  • Texas-Arlington
  • Troy

