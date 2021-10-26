Energy Alert
Wendy Moten takes on Knockout Round on the ‘The Voice’

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 5:55 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis’s own Wendy Moten delivered a powerful performance on “The Voice.”

Wendy channeled the Queen of Soul and fellow Memphis native Aretha Franklin for her showdown in Monday night’s Knockout Round.

After working with coach Blake Shelton and superstar mentor Ed Sheeran, Wendy went head-to-head with Jonathan Mouton belting out “Ain’t No Way.”

Wendy earned high praise from all four judges and will stay alive in the competition.

“The Voice” airs right here on Action News Five Monday and Tuesday at 7 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

