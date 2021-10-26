ON YOUR SIDE: BBB warns of issues with vehicle service contracts

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - On Your Side has warned you about shady car warranty offers and shoddy vehicle service contracts for years. The Better Business Bureau is doing the same.

The BBB says complaints are on the rise about these car repair programs. A KY3 investigation in September of 2021 found the programs could cost you about $300 a month. CLICK HERE to watch the story. The BBB warns you to need to know what’s covered or if your favorite mechanic will honor the service contract.

Companies that operate in the St. Louis region primarily market the selling of contracts to millions of consumers. Marketing tactics used by some in the industry have been called into question by consumers, law enforcement, and regulatory agencies. Some companies utilize U.S. mail to send materials to consumers informing them that their manufacturer’s service coverage may be about to expire. Some companies also use electronic media, television, and radio ads that feature influencers who tout the product and its ease of use to promote the service contracts. Some companies have been accused of using robocalls to bombard unsuspecting consumers with offers for their services.

Consumers have told BBB they believe the mailers and commercials are misleading. Vehicle repairs they believed would be covered under policies purchased through the vehicle service companies’ marketing companies are sometimes later denied by policy administrators, which are separate companies. As a result, consumers may spend hundreds or thousands of dollars on repair costs they thought were covered under their policies, in addition to the VSC coverage cost.

In recent years, BBB St. Louis has seen a dramatic increase in complaints filed against these companies. From 2018 to 2020, complaints filed against the companies located in the St. Louis region nearly tripled, going from 544 in 2018 to 1,402 in 2020.

A Branson, Missouri man told the BBB he needed financial help from his church to have his vehicle repaired after a VSC company denied a claim he made. The man said he purchased the contract after seeing a TV commercial. He said the company denied a claim he made a few months after buying the policy and that he had to pay approximately $4,600 out of pocket to have his transmission fixed. He said he eventually canceled the coverage but did not receive a refund.

“Never use them,” the man said. “Stay away from them like the plague.”

BBB encourages the industry to be more transparent with its advertising and policies and more active with self-regulatory actions like a code of ethics. BBB also would like to see regulatory agencies be more active in prosecuting bad actors.

Regulators may wish to consider making it mandatory for consumers to be allowed to read and review contracts before payments are accepted. This would prohibit the use of a telephone “signature.”

Tips on how to avoid losing money on a vehicle service contract:

● Do your research. Before paying any money, research the administrator and marketing companies. Check the company’s BBB Business Profile at bbb.org or by calling 888-996-3887.

● Make sure you need it. Compare the contract with the manufacturer’s warranty. New vehicles come with a manufacturer’s warranty that usually lasts for a minimum of three years or 36,000 miles. A VSC likely won’t provide benefits until a manufacturer’s warranty expires.

● Do the math. Before deciding whether to invest in a vehicle service contract, figure out how much it is going to cost. If you pay $100 a month for 24 months, that’s $2,400. Is your vehicle worth that much? Would it be advantageous to regularly set aside that money to put in a “rainy day” account for your vehicle? A Consumer Reports study found 55 percent of those who bought policies never used them. The study found the median price for the policies was $1,214 and the median out-of-pocket savings on approved repairs was $837, a loss of $377 to the policyholder.

● Ask questions. If you decide to call a company, make sure to ask who administers the contract as that company will decide whether any claims will be approved.

Research that company as well and ask for a copy of the contract before agreeing to the terms of the deal.

Resources for those who believe they were defrauded by a VSC company may register complaints at:

● Better Business Bureau: Visit BBB.org to file a complaint or call your local BBB.

● Federal Trade Commission: Visit ftc.gov or call 877-FTC-HELP (877-382-4357).

● State Attorney General’s Office: Contact the attorney general’s office for the state in which you live and where the business is located.

● U.S. Postal Inspection Service: Visit uspis.gov regarding mailed solicitations.

