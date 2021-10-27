2021 FFN Game of the Week preview: Osceola at Hoxie

HOXIE, Ark. (KAIT) - Our next FFN Game of the Week features a battle for the 3A-3 Championship as Hoxie hosts Osceola.

Last Hoxie win: 2020 (55-21 at Osceola)

Last Osceola win: 2019 (41-14 at Hoxie)

Hoxie Mustangs (8-0, 5-0 3A-3)

Hoxie is looking for back-to-back 3A-3 Championships Friday night. Head Coach Tom Sears says this group reminds him a lot of last year’s team that made it to the State Semifinals as far as playing with intensity in big games.

“Conference championships are tough to come by and we sure don’t take anything for granted and then we’re just proud to be in this position, a lot of hard work, kids to get this opportunity to play Osceola so we’re gonna cut loose and play,” Sears said. “Just the same Osceola, kids play extremely hard, very athletic, they’re well-coached, it’s the same team that we’ve been playing for a lot of years and it’s always a heck of a game so I know their kids are excited and we’re excited.”

Stopped by Hoxie today.



It was film day for the Mustangs (8-0, 5-0 3A-3) as they prepare to play for the 3A-3 Title against Osceola (6-1, 5-0) Friday.



Hear from HC Tom Sears, QB Cade Forrester, and DB Xander Ball later this week on Region 8 Sports. pic.twitter.com/Cx0FercHMs — Logan Whaley (@LoganWhaleyKAIT) October 26, 2021

Arkansas-Monticello commit Cade Forrester threw for 2 scores and helped Hoxie beat Manila in our Game of the Week last week.

“We played really good all around, defense played really well got big stops and then offense just took over from there,” Forrester said. “D-line, O-line really a lot, because they are a big part of the team, without them we can’t do nothing, coaching staff, they are a big part of how we do in the season, getting us right and stuff.”

Xander Ball had a pick on defense last Friday as the Mustangs have only given up one touchdown this month.

“We’re going to have to be on our toes, watching for the pass and run this week just run the ball and they’re going to be a tougher opponent, tougher challenge,” Ball said. “We’re all working together real well, forcing turnovers and stopping people, not letting them get anything on us and we’re all just clicking good this year.”

Osceola Seminoles (6-1, 5-0 3A-3)

Osceola lost by a score the first game of the year to Crossett, but the Seminoles have been lights out since, winning each of their last six games. The key according to head coach Jamie Carter: chemistry.

“Just a lot of chemistry, these kids, you know, they’re come in here and go to work every day,” Carter said. “You can’t ask that from them on a daily basis so I’m proud of them. To see them gel, to see them actually produce what you’re trying to put on the field is a good thing.”

Osceola’s offense has been clicking on all cylinders, scoring 50-plus points in their last two games.

“We got to stay focused, every play, ain’t no plays off, gotta go full speed,” quarterback Dontaveon Littleton said. “This means a lot to me, this is conference my senior year.”

Beautiful day in Osceola.



Seminoles (6-1, 5-0 3A-3) preparing for a showdown with Hoxie for the 3A-3 Title.



Hear from HC Jamie Carter and the Seminoles later this week on Region 8 Sports. pic.twitter.com/dt1i96Old7 — Logan Whaley (@LoganWhaleyKAIT) October 26, 2021

“We’ve been doing a lot of preparation,” running back Travelle Anderson said. “Going over their offense and going over their defense trying to make sure we know everything come out we got come out hard you know it’s gonna be a dogfight.”

The Seminoles are looking to repeat what they did two years ago, and that’s beat Hoxie on the road.

“Really just watching the pass is all you really have to do, they got big linemen, they’re a good run team,” senior wide receiver Jabari Person said. “This week we’ve been real, real focused I can tell everybody’s real into it and everybody wants to win the game.”

“Everyday, we’re high schoolers we’re going to play, but everyday we got to come in and we know it’s business and we know what’s at stake,” senior lineman Tederian Blair said. “We just got to come in and heads down and work every day”

