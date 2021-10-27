Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Arkansas sues medical supplier for failed supplies delivery

Rutledge said Wednesday that Med-Care Healthlink LLC of Suffolk and its representatives failed...
Rutledge said Wednesday that Med-Care Healthlink LLC of Suffolk and its representatives failed to deliver gowns, ventilators, and face shields ordered in March and April 2020.(WRDW)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge says the state has sued a Virginia-based medical supplier for nearly $11 million for failing to deliver supplies during the coronavirus pandemic.

Rutledge said Wednesday that Med-Care Healthlink LLC of Suffolk and its representatives failed to deliver gowns, ventilators, and face shields ordered in March and April 2020.

Deputy Attorney General Shannon Halijan said the company told officials at various times the supplies were bought by another entity, held in China, or were in other states.

A call to the company rang unanswered.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Superintendent Kim Wilbanks said a threat “talking about an incident at JHS” was made several...
Police: School threat originated in Florida
Man killed in weekend crash
Jerry Ott was last seen on Monday, Oct. 25 possibly driving an older Yamaha camouflage ATV into...
Wooded area searched in Dunklin Co. for missing man
Wallace Linzy Brown - Rape, aggravated assault arrest (10/26)
Jonesboro man accused of assaulting, raping woman
Cody Chastain, 34, of Beebe is charged with one count of rape. His wife, 34-year-old Angela...
Couple accused in child rape case

Latest News

COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
NEA Baptist Memorial Hospital is one of just two in Arkansas to expand access to monoclonal...
Jonesboro hospital expanding monoclonal antibody therapy
Silver Alert inactivated for Pangburn woman
To Mask or Not: Area schools announce masking policy decisions