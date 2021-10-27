Halloween store shelves are looking scary

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The CDC gave the green light for trick or treating this year, but it may be hard to find the outfit.

Halloween is a holiday that you can be whatever you want, but with supply chain issues local Halloween stores are advising customers you need to pick fast.

I spoke with the manager at Golden Grotto, Anthony Eveland.

He said this Halloween season has been somewhat of a nightmare.

From packages arriving later than usual, limited sizes., and some items not arriving at all.

“Everybody shopped early this year and if you haven’t shopped early you’re not going to get what you want,” said Eveland. “Probably because the sizing was an issue because we didn’t get sizes in certain costumes or we didn’t get the costumes period.”

Eveland said they usually get items in early, but this year some items may not get to the store until November.

“They’ve all had supply chain issues getting over from China, I mean the freight issue increases have been anywhere from like 300 to 600, 700 percent,” said Eveland.

He said the issues they are seeing this year may not be fixed until next year.

So they will have a lot in stock next Halloween season.

According to the Halloween and Costume Association, over 270 million Americans celebrate Halloween.

With many people looking for costumes and low stock, shelves are emptying fast.

