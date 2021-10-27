Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Police: School threat originated in Florida

JPD urged parents to not go to the school to pick up their children.
Superintendent Kim Wilbanks said a threat “talking about an incident at JHS” was made several...
Superintendent Kim Wilbanks said a threat “talking about an incident at JHS” was made several hours before 10:30 a.m.((Source: KAIT-TV))
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 10:49 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Several police officers swarmed Jonesboro High School Wednesday morning following a threat on social media. However, police later confirmed the threat originated in Florida.

Superintendent Kim Wilbanks said a threat “talking about an incident at JHS” was made several hours before 10:30 a.m.

She said they had no reason to believe it was directed at Jonesboro; however, Wilbanks said they were taking the threat “very seriously” and the school was on “soft lockdown.”

A few minutes later, the Jonesboro Police Department released a statement saying the threat originated in Jupiter, Florida.

“An arrest has been made in Jupiter in connection to the threat at the Jupiter Community High School,” the release stated. “Though there was never an actual threat in Jonesboro, JPD took these rumors seriously and sent extra officers to the school out of an abundance of caution.”

JPD urged parents to not go to the school to pick up their children.

“There is no threat at this time and there is no need to pick up your child from school early today,” the statement added. “The school SRO, teachers, staff, and students are attempting to go back to having a ‘normal’ school day and this is making it very difficult.”

Sally Smith, public information specialist for the Jonesboro Police Department, said officers were not investigating an “active shooter situation.”

Smith did say the school resource officer was aware of the alleged threat and took precautions.Region 8 News has a reporter headed to the school and will update this story as more details emerge.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man killed in weekend crash
Wallace Linzy Brown - Rape, aggravated assault arrest (10/26)
Jonesboro man accused of assaulting, raping woman
Cody Chastain, 34, of Beebe is charged with one count of rape. His wife, 34-year-old Angela...
Couple accused in child rape case
Jerry Ott was last seen on Monday, Oct. 25 possibly driving an older Yamaha camouflage ATV into...
Wooded area searched in Dunklin Co. for missing man
Pancho’s final two Mid-South restaurants closing
Pancho’s final two Mid-South restaurants closing

Latest News

Halloween store shelves are looking scary
Halloween store shelves are looking scary
Silver Alert for missing woman
Silver Alert issued for missing Pangburn woman
Search for missing man in Dunklin County
Search for missing man in Dunklin County
Jerry Ott was last seen on Monday, Oct. 25 possibly driving an older Yamaha camouflage ATV into...
Wooded area searched in Dunklin Co. for missing man