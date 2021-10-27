Police: School threat originated in Florida

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Several police officers swarmed Jonesboro High School Wednesday morning following a threat on social media. However, police later confirmed the threat originated in Florida.

Superintendent Kim Wilbanks said a threat “talking about an incident at JHS” was made several hours before 10:30 a.m.

She said they had no reason to believe it was directed at Jonesboro; however, Wilbanks said they were taking the threat “very seriously” and the school was on “soft lockdown.”

A few minutes later, the Jonesboro Police Department released a statement saying the threat originated in Jupiter, Florida.

“An arrest has been made in Jupiter in connection to the threat at the Jupiter Community High School,” the release stated. “Though there was never an actual threat in Jonesboro, JPD took these rumors seriously and sent extra officers to the school out of an abundance of caution.”

JPD urged parents to not go to the school to pick up their children.

“There is no threat at this time and there is no need to pick up your child from school early today,” the statement added. “The school SRO, teachers, staff, and students are attempting to go back to having a ‘normal’ school day and this is making it very difficult.”

Sally Smith, public information specialist for the Jonesboro Police Department, said officers were not investigating an “active shooter situation.”

Smith did say the school resource officer was aware of the alleged threat and took precautions.Region 8 News has a reporter headed to the school and will update this story as more details emerge.

