Jonesboro hospital expanding monoclonal antibody therapy

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - NEA Baptist Memorial Hospital is one of just two in Arkansas to expand access to monoclonal antibody (mAb) therapies.

Baptist Memorial Health Care, along with the Arkansas Department of Health and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, made the announcement Wednesday, Oct. 27.

According to the news release, NEA Baptist in Jonesboro and Baptist Memorial Hospital-Crittenden in West Memphis are the first in the state to join a national initiative to increase access to mAb treatments.

The treatment will be available at both sites through infusion therapy and injections.

“If administered within 10 days of having COVID-19 symptoms, this one-time therapy has proven effective in neutralizing the virus and preventing symptoms from worsening,” the release stated.

To be eligible for treatment, patients must meet the emergency use authorization definition of “high risk.”

“Monoclonal antibody treatment has proven to be an effective tool in reducing hospitalizations, especially among those at high risk for severe illness,” said Jillian Foster, system pharmacy administrator for Baptist Memorial Health Care. “But, to have the greatest impact and do the most good, we need to continue to make this treatment available to everyone who qualifies in our community.”

In March, HHS announced it would invest $150 million to increase access to mAb therapy for high-risk patients in underserved and disadvantaged communities, the release stated.

For more information, call:

NEA Baptist Memorial Hospital in Jonesboro at 870-936-1050

Baptist Memorial Hospital-Crittenden in West Memphis at 870-394-7800

