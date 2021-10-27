Jonesboro parents ready to vaccinate children

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Parents are ready to roll up their children’s sleeves as the FDA adviser panel approved Pfizer’s low-dose vaccine for children ages 5 to 11 on Tuesday.

Parents at the Jonesboro Police Trunk or Treat expressed different views about vaccinating their children, but the ones who are against it declined to comment.

One grandparent said she is excited to get her 9-year-old grandchild vaccinated, after dealing with a bad case of COVID that landed her middle grandchild in the hospital.

“We had the COVID, and it was rough on us,” Melissa Oswald said.

Oswald added her youngest grandchild is the only person in her household that has not been vaccinated yet, saying she would take her to get it “in a heartbeat.”

Rebekah Evans, a mom of two young children, said she wants her children to have a fun, uninterrupted school year.

“I want them to be able to stay in school. I wanted them to be able to participate in everything and the vaccine is our route,” Evans said.

Evans mentioned after seeing the vaccines lessen the chances of hospitalization or death, she did not question giving her children the shot for another second.

“The vaccine has saved so many lives,” she said, I’m thankful to the doctors and the scientists who have been involved in the development of it.”

Lashea Robinson, another mom, said COVID-19 has been too real to her to not let her son get the shot.

“I lost my best friend to COVID, so he will definitely be getting vaccinated,” Robinson said.

Robinson believes the FDA authorization “will definitely put a lot of parents at ease.”

