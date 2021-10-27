Man accused of entering woman’s home, raping her

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Jonesboro man is being held on a $500,000 cash-only bond after police say he entered a woman’s home and raped her.

The incident happened Tuesday, Oct. 26, on Griffin Street.

According to court documents, the victim said she saw 35-year-old Dominique Sinclair standing on the corner of Nettleton as she was driving to the store.

When she returned home, she said Sinclair followed her vehicle into her driveway then followed her to her door.

The woman told investigators she had “no idea who he was.”

Once inside her home, the victim shut the door but said “Sinclair instantly began knocking on her door.”

“[The victim] answered the door and saw Sinclair standing there with a sharp object in his hand,” the court document said. “She was frightened and began to back up at which time Sinclair followed her into the residence and started to tug on her pants, pulling them down along with her underwear.”

According to the affidavit, Sinclair then ordered the woman to perform several sexual acts on him and touched her with his fingers and tongue.

The victim managed to break free and ran to a neighbor’s for help.

As officers were speaking with the victim and the neighbor, they reportedly saw Sinclair walk out of the home and arrested him.

During a search, police reported finding a “sharp wooden object in his pocket” which they said was consistent with what the victim saw in his hand.

On Wednesday a judge found probable cause to charge Sinclair with one count of rape and aggravated residential burglary.

The judge noted on the affidavit that Sinclair “stated he would go see the victim as soon as he could again.”

