Man fatally shot in home

When deputies arrived, they found 19-year-old Tommie Jacoby Weldon suffering from a gunshot...
When deputies arrived, they found 19-year-old Tommie Jacoby Weldon suffering from a gunshot wound.(Credit: KALB)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
WHITE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Sheriff’s deputies are investigating the fatal shooting of a Kensett man inside a home.

Around 2:15 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 27, the White County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call about a possible shooting at a home on Usery Road.

When deputies arrived, they found 19-year-old Tommie Jacoby Weldon suffering from a gunshot wound.

An ambulance took Weldon to Unity Health Hospital where he died of his injuries.

According to a sheriff’s office news release, the case is being investigated as a homicide.

Anyone with information about the case should call 501-279-6279 or 501-279-6241.

