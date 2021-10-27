Man fatally shot in home
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
WHITE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Sheriff’s deputies are investigating the fatal shooting of a Kensett man inside a home.
Around 2:15 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 27, the White County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call about a possible shooting at a home on Usery Road.
When deputies arrived, they found 19-year-old Tommie Jacoby Weldon suffering from a gunshot wound.
An ambulance took Weldon to Unity Health Hospital where he died of his injuries.
According to a sheriff’s office news release, the case is being investigated as a homicide.
Anyone with information about the case should call 501-279-6279 or 501-279-6241.
