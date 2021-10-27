Martial arts academy teaches Halloween safety

WALNUT RIDGE, Ark. (KAIT) - Halloween safety is the top priority for one martial arts school. Dozens of students stopped by to learn about stranger danger.

The Allied Tang Soo Do Federation Martial Arts Academy hosted a free event for the community to teach several aspects of Halloween safety Tuesday evening. Topics included how to stay safe from traffic, identify potential threats, and what to do if faced with a threat.

Owner Rick Baker said every little bit helps.

“Child abductions are 15 percent higher on average at Halloween than any other day of the year. Inevitably, there are things that will happen that are not good. If we can prevent just one, then it’s all worth it,” Baker said.

The event lasted a little over an hour and featured several different tactics to combat stranger danger on Halloween night. Tips ranged from wearing bright clothing so cars can see children to actual martial arts moves to get away from potential predators.

At the end of the night, in the spirit of Halloween, one student won a prize bag and plenty of candy.

The academy holds events like these every year to keep the community safer.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.