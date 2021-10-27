Oct. 27: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

It will be a mostly cloudy day on Wednesday and rain will start to move in by the afternoon. Thankfully no severe weather expected, just a steady rain into the overnight. Some of that rain could be heavy at times.

As the upper level low wraps up over us, shower and light rain chances linger Thursday and Friday. The upper level low keeps highs in the 50s for a few days.

The weather improves for the weekend. Whether you’re trick or treating on Saturday or Sunday, the weather looks to cooperate. Highs in the 60s with overnight temperatures in the 40s.

Meteorologist Zach Holder has your morning drive forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

WATCH LIVE

News Headlines

The Arkansas State Police has issued a Silver Alert for a White County woman reported missing.

There will soon be a new way to honor music in the Mid-South.

It is not uncommon for a law enforcement officer to respond to a domestic disturbance call, but a Faulkner County organization, Stop DV, says it has gotten worse since the pandemic began.

A warning about the popular vehicle service contracts you’ve seen advertised on tv and online.

Jurnee Taylor will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6:00 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

WATCH LIVE

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.