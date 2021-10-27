Pancho’s final two Mid-South restaurants closing

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Pancho’s final two Mid-South restaurants are closing their doors for good.

Tim Wallace, president of the company, says the White Station location will close Sunday and the West Memphis restaurant will close in two weeks.

“Well, it’s been a hard, really hard two, three, three years going. Right now with COVID and all the restraints, it’s just been really, really tough for us on the restaurant side,” Wallace said.

Wallace says customers will still be able to find Pancho’s products, like its famous cheese dip, in stores.

He confirms the company is now focused on expanding its products across the country.

Since word of the closures started spreading, General Manager Richard Lyons says they’ve had a full house at both locations.

“The last six, seven, eight days have been really pushing it. The volume of guests that are coming back to have memories and have come to love Pancho’s since 1956,” Lyons said.

“When the pandemic happened and you had people that were needing food, whether they were at home or they were coming from work to lunch, and silver service people Pancho’s stepped up,” said West Memphis Mayor Marci McClendon.

Some customers made the drive from DeSoto County and Marion to that West Memphis location.

″One last time before they close up. We’re really sad. Been coming since I can remember, probably before I could walk with my parents,” said Marion resident Michelle Floyd.

Wallace says they will help employees with the transition.

When asked if any of those employees will go on to work at the plant, he said they are at capacity.

