Rainy End to the Week

Temperatures continue to be nice, but we won’t get much sun today. Southeasterly winds help push temperatures up to around 70 despite the clouds. Rain holds off for most of us until late this afternoon. Counties in the Ozarks and to the southwest see rain first this afternoon. Rain increases overnight. Some of it could be heavy with a little bit of thunder. No severe weather expected though. Light rain and shower chances linger through Friday. Winds become strong behind the front Thursday night into Friday. Some gusts could go over 30 mph. Temperatures stay in the 50s Thursday and Friday. The weather improves just in time for Halloween weekend. Whether you’re trick-or-treating Saturday or Sunday night, temperatures will be cool in the 50s. Skies may still be a little cloudy on Saturday, but the sun returns on Sunday.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.