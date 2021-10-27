Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Rainy End to the Week

October 27th, 2021
By Zach Holder
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Temperatures continue to be nice, but we won’t get much sun today. Southeasterly winds help push temperatures up to around 70 despite the clouds. Rain holds off for most of us until late this afternoon. Counties in the Ozarks and to the southwest see rain first this afternoon. Rain increases overnight. Some of it could be heavy with a little bit of thunder. No severe weather expected though. Light rain and shower chances linger through Friday. Winds become strong behind the front Thursday night into Friday. Some gusts could go over 30 mph. Temperatures stay in the 50s Thursday and Friday. The weather improves just in time for Halloween weekend. Whether you’re trick-or-treating Saturday or Sunday night, temperatures will be cool in the 50s. Skies may still be a little cloudy on Saturday, but the sun returns on Sunday.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man killed in weekend crash
Wallace Linzy Brown - Rape, aggravated assault arrest (10/26)
Jonesboro man accused of assaulting, raping woman
Cody Chastain, 34, of Beebe is charged with one count of rape. His wife, 34-year-old Angela...
Couple accused in child rape case
A Craighead County Sheriff’s Office incident report says that the vandalism was reported on...
Cemetery vandalism under investigation
Sheriff Miller the bodies will undergo DNA testing to identify them.
2 killed in railroad crossing crash

Latest News

Zach's Wednesday morning weather
Zach's Wednesday morning forecast
Ryan's Tuesday 5PM Forecast (10/26/2021)
Ryan's Tuesday 5PM Forecast (10/26/2021)
A look at tornado damage in St. Mary, Mo. on Tuesday, Oct. 26.
Drone12: Tornado damage in St. Mary, Mo.
A 2.7 magnitude quake rattled parts of the Missouri Bootheel Tuesday morning.
M2.7 earthquake reported