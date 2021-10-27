Energy Alert
Cooler and More Rain Chances

October 28th, 2021
By Zach Holder
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Temperatures struggle to get out of the 50s today as cooler air works in later today. Clouds remain, and so do rain chances even though the heaviest of the rain is behind us. Light rain and showers give some a few more tenths of an inch throughout the day and tonight. We’ll wake up in the low 50s Friday morning and stay in the 50s for the rest of the day. Winds are breezy and only get stronger as we head overnight into Friday. Showers start to leave by the afternoon. Clouds will be slow to move out on Saturday but should be mostly gone by trick or treating. No rain over the weekend. Temperatures bounce back into the 60s. More rain and cool weather are on the way for next week. Pretty good chance of a frost late next week. We’ll have to see if some get their first freeze too.

