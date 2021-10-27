School makes masks optional starting Wednesday
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 7:40 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BROOKLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - A school district in Craighead County will allow masks to be optional, ending the requirement.
Brookland Public Schools posted on social media Tuesday evening that starting Wednesday, Oct. 27, students, faculty, and staff would not be required to wear masks.
In August, the school implemented a mask mandate following the quarantine of more than 300 students.
