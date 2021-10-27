Energy Alert
School makes masks optional starting Wednesday

((Source: KAIT-TV))
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 7:40 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BROOKLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - A school district in Craighead County will allow masks to be optional, ending the requirement.

Brookland Public Schools posted on social media Tuesday evening that starting Wednesday, Oct. 27, students, faculty, and staff would not be required to wear masks.

Beginning Wednesday, October 27th, there will no longer be a mask requirement for students, faculty, and staff of Brookland Public Schools. Mask will be optional for those who choose to wear them.

Posted by Brookland Public Schools on Tuesday, October 26, 2021

In August, the school implemented a mask mandate following the quarantine of more than 300 students.

To see the status of other schools and their stance on masks, visit this story.

