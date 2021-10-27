Silver Alert issued for missing Pangburn woman

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas State Police has issued a Silver Alert for a White County woman reported missing.

Authorities are looking for Sandra Lynn Hendrickson, 63, of Pangburn.

She is 5′3″, weighs 150 pounds, with short gray hair with hazel eyes.

Officials said she was last seen at 5 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 26, in the 200 block of Mountain Street wearing a blue flower shirt and blue capris.

If you have information about the whereabouts of Hendrickson, call Pangburn Police Department at 501-279-6241.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.