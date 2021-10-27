Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Silver Alert issued for missing Pangburn woman

(Arkansas State Police)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 11:23 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas State Police has issued a Silver Alert for a White County woman reported missing.

Authorities are looking for Sandra Lynn Hendrickson, 63, of Pangburn.

She is 5′3″, weighs 150 pounds, with short gray hair with hazel eyes.

Officials said she was last seen at 5 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 26, in the 200 block of Mountain Street wearing a blue flower shirt and blue capris.

If you have information about the whereabouts of Hendrickson, call Pangburn Police Department at 501-279-6241.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff Miller the bodies will undergo DNA testing to identify them.
2 killed in railroad crossing crash
The Jonesboro Police Department Desk Sergeant confirms someone was shot in the right arm in the...
Police search for suspect in Jonesboro shooting
Cody Chastain, 34, of Beebe is charged with one count of rape. His wife, 34-year-old Angela...
Couple accused in child rape case
Three children were abandoned in a Houston-area apartment, along with the apparent remains of...
Sheriff: Child’s remains, 3 abandoned siblings found in Texas home
Police need help identifying a man they say stole a woman’s purse from a parked car.
WATCH: Police searching for parking lot purse snatcher

Latest News

COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
City leaders break ground on West Memphis Music & Blues Depot Amphitheater
City leaders break ground on West Memphis Music & Blues Depot Amphitheater
Students practicing Halloween safety.
Martial arts academy teaches Halloween safety
Seminoles are 6-1 (5-0 3A-3) entering Friday's game.
FFN Extra: Osceola HC Jamie Carter on Hoxie Matchup