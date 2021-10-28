Arkansas State women’s soccer racks up several SBC postseason awards

Led by Coach of the Year Brian Dooley, Defensive Player of the Year Hailey Cloud, Goalkeeper of the Year Megan McClure and Freshman of the Year Aliyah Williamson, the Arkansas State women’s soccer team racked up numerous Sun Belt Conference awards ahead of the Sun Belt Conference Tournament next week in Foley, Ala.

Joining Cloud and McClure on the All-Sun Belt First Team was fifth-year senior forward Sarah Sodoma while Williamson was joined on the All-Sun Belt Second Team by true-freshman Emma Riley. The five all-conference selections are a program high and the three first-team selections match the program’s total over the first 19 seasons (2000-18).

Dooley guided A-State to the regular season championship for the second consecutive season as A-State enters the league tournament at 10-5-2 overall and a 7-2-1 mark in conference play. The Red Wolves posted 10 or more wins for fifth time in program history and moved to 15-2-2 over the last 19 regular season conference matches. Dooley earned his 50th win at A-State earlier this season and now with 57 wins in his tenure, 41.9 percent of the wins (57 of 136) in program history have come with Dooley in charge. Awarded his second consecutive Sun Belt Coach of the Year accolade, Dooley managed a squad that saw freshmen – first-year and returning freshmen – log 63 percent of the minutes on his team. Those freshmen accounted for 14 of 18 goals in league play. True freshmen accounted for 30 points, scoring 12 goals, five game-winners, and assisting on six others. Defensively, A-State posted a 1.13 goals-against average, while limiting foes to 13.9 shots per game and just 60 shots on goal in the 10 league matches.

Returning freshman defender Hailey Cloud was named Sun Belt Conference Defensive Player of the Year and First Team All-Sun Belt. Cloud led the A-State defense with 949 minutes played in 10 conference fixtures and helped the unit to a conference best 1.13 goals-against average. She organized a defensive structure that limited league foes to 13.9 shots per game and just 60 shots on goal in the 10 matches as the Red Wolves won their second consecutive regular season title. She had one point in league play, an assist on the game-winning goal at Texas State and registered 12 shots, four landing on goal.

Fifth-year senior goalkeeper Megan McClure adds Sun Belt Conference Goalkeeper of the Year and First Team All-Sun Belt to her historic A-State career. McClure played 830 minutes between the posts and helped A-State to back-to-back Sun Belt Conference regular season titles. McClure had a 1.19 goals-against average in league play and stopped 42 shots for a .792 save percentage. She posted two shutouts in league play, including in the match at Troy in which A-State clinched the title. McClure collected four or more saves in six of nine matches in goal, including seven-plus in three outings. Her 42 saves ranked third in the league while her goals-against average ranked fourth. With five shutouts this season, McClure has 27 in her career, sixth-most in league history. McClure holds program records for wins (33), goals-against average (0.95), shutouts (27), starts in goal (64) and minutes in goal (5,793) while ranking fourth in saves with 261.

The leading goal scorer among all true-freshmen in the league, Williamson had six goals and assist for 13 points in 10 outings. Of the six markers, Williamson had three game-winners, including two golden goals, and another that tied a fixture as the Red Wolves wrapped up a second consecutive regular season title and the third-straight season with at least 10 wins. Williamson ranked first in game-winning goals (3), second in goals (6), fifth in shots on goal (13) and seventh in points (13) among the league-leaders in conference only games.

Earning All-Sun Belt recognition for a fifth time, Sodoma garners All-Sun Belt First Team honors for the third-straight season. Sodoma led the offense with 14 points putting away four goals while assisting on six others. One of her four goals was a game-winner and she setup a game-winning goal with an assist in one match. She ranked top-10 in five offensive categories; third in points (14), third in assists (6), third in shots (27), eighth in goals (4) and eighth in shots on goal (12). She finished the regular season with a team-high 19 points, six goals and seven assists. She enters the conference tournament with 91 career points, 10th-most in league history.

Playing an attacking wide midfielder, Riley was third among Red Wolves players with 16 points in the 10 league matches, depositing three goals and assisting on another for seven points. She netted the game-winning tally in win over South Alabama and had assist on game-winner at Little Rock, a match in which she netted two goals as well. Riley logged 792 minutes in league games.

A-State begins Sun Belt Conference Tournament play Wednesday, Nov. 3 at 4:00 p.m. The full tournament bracket will be released later Thursday by the league office. Fans can follow the team on Twitter (@AStateSoccer) and Instagram (astatesoccer) along with liking the Arkansas State University Soccer page on Facebook for the latest news and updates regarding the team.

2021 Sun Belt Soccer Awards

Coach of the Year: Brian Dooley, Arkansas State

Player of the Year: Gracie Wilson, South Alabama

Offensive Player of the Year: Gracie Wilson, South Alabama

Defensive Player of the Year: Hailey Cloud, Arkansas State

Goalkeeper of the Year: Megan McClure, Arkansas State

Newcomer of the Year: Sydney Ham, South Alabama

Freshman of the Year: Aliyah Williamson, Arkansas State

First-Team All-Conference

F – Sarah Sodoma, Arkansas State

F- Elis Nemtsov, Georgia Southern

F- Brooklynn Fugel, Georgia State

F – Morgan Cross, South Alabama

MF – Gracie Wilson, South Alabama

MF – Marcela Montoya, Georgia Southern

MF – Bree Barley, Georgia State

D – Hailey Cloud, Arkansas State

D – Lexie Knox, Georgia State

D – Gabrielle Gayle, South Alabama

GK – Megan McClure, Arkansas State

Second-Team All-Conference

F- Aliyah Williamson, Arkansas State

F – Megan Brouse, Coastal Carolina

F- Courtney Marten, ULM

MF – Emma Riley, Arkansas State

MF – Karleen Bedre, Louisiana

MF – Theoni Zerva, Louisiana

MD – Mackenzie Cherry, Coastal Carolina

D – Sade Heinrichs, Georgia Southern

D – Ruthny Mathurin, Louisiana

GK – Jaidy Campos, South Alabama

GK – Lindsey LaRoche, Troy

