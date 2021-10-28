Blytheville head coach upset over racial remark during game

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - A friendly competition turned sour on Friday as the Blytheville Chickasaws competed against the Trumann Wildcats at Haley Field.

Blytheville Head Coach Gregory Ruffin said a Trumann player used a racial slur against a black Blytheville player during the game, and no action was taken.

“He used the ‘N’ word like I said he spit out a racial epithet,” Ruffin said.

Coach Ruffin added the Arkansas Activities Association officials later went back and did a post-game ejection on the player that supposedly said the slur.

AAA said in an email to Region 8 News on Wednesday, “We do not condone the use of any offensive language by any participants, coaches, or fans. Racial slurs can be deemed flagrant just like any other unsportsmanlike penalty.”

Coach Ruffin added that no fights broke out due to the game, but fans from both teams may have exchanged a few words after the game.

However, he said several social media posts from Trumann fans made accusations of Blytheville athletes chasing Trumann players of the field, calling the visit a “bad experience.”

Trumann School District Superintendent Brandie Williams said Wednesday she has been made aware of the incident.

“The Trumann School District condemns the use of any racial slurs by its students and staff,” Williams said in a statement. “The coaching staff will be doing additional training with the players about how they conduct themselves and the language they use.”

Williams added none of the staff that attended the game could identify the player that said the slur. Still, she mentioned: “any student determined to have been inappropriate in language or action is subject to suspension from the team for one or more games.”

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.