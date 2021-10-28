Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Donations collected for Mo. State Highway Patrol trooper, family after home destroyed by Fredericktown tornado

Anyone wishing to make a donation can do so in person at any First State Community Bank...
Anyone wishing to make a donation can do so in person at any First State Community Bank location in southeast Missouri. (Source: stock image/Pexels)(Pexels)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FREDERICKTOWN, Mo. (KFVS) - Collected donations will go to help a Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper and his family after their home was destroyed by a tornado on Sunday night, October 24.

According to a post shared by the Ste. Genevieve County Sheriff’s Office, Trooper Richie Walker’s home was destroyed in Fredericktown.

Anyone wishing to make a donation can do so in person at any First State Community Bank location in southeast Missouri.

They said to tell the teller it is for the Richie and Shelly Walker Benefit Fund.

Checks can be made to First State Community Bank, 713 West Main in Fredericktown, Mo. 63645 - C/O Richie and Shelly Walker Benefit Fund.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An investigation into the suicide of a Corning teen is underway.
Teen’s suicide under investigation
A Jonesboro man is being held on a $500,000 cash-only bond after police say he entered a...
Man accused of entering woman’s home, raping her
Blytheville coach upset over mishandling of racial slur
Blytheville head coach upset over racial remark during game
Dogpatch USA/Marble Falls, Ark.
Johnny Morris unveils plans for the former Dogpatch USA theme park
Library faces legal action after complaint

Latest News

Zach's Friday morning forecast
Zach's Friday morning forecast
FedExForum relaxes mask requirements ahead of Grizzlies, Miami Heat game
Women's soccer wins SBC awards, Volleyball falls to Louisiana
Red Wolves in 90: Women's Soccer racks up Sun Belt awards, Volleyball falls to Louisiana
Mid-South family advocates for youth vaccines after child fights COVID-19 twice
This is a generic picture of a gavel.
Jury finds ex-Arkansas professor not guilty of making meth on campus