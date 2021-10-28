Football Friday Night (10/29/21)

Week 10 of Football Friday Night means state playoff pictures are taking shape along with conference title contenders. Our Game of the Week is 8-0 Hoxie vs. 6-1 Osceola. Logan profiled the Mustangs and Seminoles, you can watch here.

FFN airs Friday at 10:15pm on KAIT, kait8.com, and on the Region 8 News app.

Football Friday Night - October 29th, 2021

FFN Game of the Week: Osceola at Hoxie

Sylvan Hills at Jonesboro

Valley View at Nettleton

Brookland at Paragould

GCT at Batesville

Westside at Highland

Rivercrest at Trumann

Pocahontas at Blytheville

Corning at Harrisburg

Marked Tree at EPC

Augusta at Rector

FFN Overtime: Wynne at Forrest City

FFN Overtime: Harding Academy at Newport

FFN Overtime: Mills at Southside

FFN Overtime: Walnut Ridge at Manila

