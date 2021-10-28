Football Friday Night (10/29/21)
Week 10 of Football Friday Night means state playoff pictures are taking shape along with conference title contenders. Our Game of the Week is 8-0 Hoxie vs. 6-1 Osceola. Logan profiled the Mustangs and Seminoles, you can watch here.
FFN airs Friday at 10:15pm on KAIT, kait8.com, and on the Region 8 News app.
CALL IN A FINAL SCORE FOR FFN: (870) 336-1864
You can follow Chris Hudgison or Logan Whaley on twitter. You can also check out updates on the Football Friday Night facebook page.
Football Friday Night - October 29th, 2021
FFN Game of the Week: Osceola at Hoxie
Sylvan Hills at Jonesboro
Valley View at Nettleton
Brookland at Paragould
GCT at Batesville
Westside at Highland
Rivercrest at Trumann
Pocahontas at Blytheville
Corning at Harrisburg
Marked Tree at EPC
Augusta at Rector
FFN Overtime: Wynne at Forrest City
FFN Overtime: Harding Academy at Newport
FFN Overtime: Mills at Southside
FFN Overtime: Walnut Ridge at Manila
Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.