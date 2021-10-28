Energy Alert
Gov. Parson issues executive order to try to block federal vaccine requirements

Missouri Governor Mike Parson is the latest Republican governor to issue an executive order to try and block federal vaccine requirements issued by President Joe Biden.(Source: Governor Mike Parson's Administration)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Missouri Governor Mike Parson is the latest Republican governor to issue an executive order to try and block federal vaccine requirements issued by President Joe Biden.

You can read Executive Order 21-10 in full here.

In a statement released by the governor’s office, Parson called the vaccine mandates unconstitutional and said:

“The Biden Administration’s vaccine mandates undermine and deny Missourians’ their right to make personal health decisions and to speak through their elected representatives.”

President Biden issued the vaccine requirements through an executive order earlier in 2021.

Under that order, any company with more than 100 workers is required to have those employees get vaccinated or undergo frequent testing for COVID-19.

Parson’s executive order blocks state government agencies with the executive branch from issuing vaccine mandates.

It also bars the state government from penalizing people or businesses who don’t comply with the federal vaccine requirements.

