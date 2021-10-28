Energy Alert
Greitens accused of illegal campaign funding

By Amber Ruch
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 11:55 AM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Former Missouri governor and current Senate candidate Eric Greitens is accused of illegal campaign funding.

The Campaign Legal Center filed a complaint on Thursday, October 28 with the Federal Election Commission against Greitens.

In the filing, the CLC claimed the former governor used funds from his gubernatorial campaign, a state election, for his Senate campaign.

The filing also claimed Greitens falsely described some of those funds as contributions to himself.

A statement from Greitens for U.S. Senate campaign:

“George Soros is attacking Governor Eric Greitens again. No Surprise. Eric Greitens has been under attack by radical liberals for years. Funds from the state campaign were used for compliance and to defend against attacks.

“No Gubernatorial campaign funds were used for the Senate campaign and these ludicrous allegations from a radical, Soros-funded, left-wing DC activist group have no basis in reality.

“These woke liberals went after President Trump, and now they are doing the same to Greitens, the MAGA candidate for the US Senate. We’ll continue to fight, put America First, and winning.”

Federal law makes it illegal to use state campaign funds in federal campaigns. That’s because contributions at the state level follow different rules.

