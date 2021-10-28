Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Halloween and Allergies: How to help keep kids with food allergies safe

Trick or treating can be fun for children of all ages, but it can make the Halloween tradition...
Trick or treating can be fun for children of all ages, but it can make the Halloween tradition a little scarier for those with food allergies. According to the CDC, 8% of children suffer from a food allergy.(KY3)
By Kaitlyn Schumacher
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 4:25 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Trick-or-treating can be fun for children of all ages, but it can make the Halloween tradition a little scarier for those with food allergies.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, 8% of children suffer from a food allergy. Common allergies include peanuts and tree nuts, but also include milk, soy, and eggs. These are all common ingredients in Halloween favorites and could cause a child to have a bad reaction.

“The most common symptoms people have when they have an allergy are skin symptoms,” said Allergist Immunologist Dr. Minh-Thu Le. “Itching, flushing, hives on the skin are the most common, but also vomiting, throat swelling, lip swelling, those are a little bit more serious need to be treated right away.”

If your child experiences one of these symptoms, there are things you can do to help.

“The first line of treatment with a food allergy is to give epinephrine,” said Dr. Le “If you have a few hives around the mouth or things like that, you can always use an antihistamine first. Liquid Benadryl or liquid Cetirizine, Claritin like or anything like that would help.”

Parents need to be sure to look at the candy ingredients list to ensure it is allergen-free. While some candy may be safe, it doesn’t hurt to double-check.

“People don’t realize the candies made in the smaller sizes have different ingredients than the bigger ones,” said Dr. Le. “Laffy Taffy is a big one. So Laffy Taffy in the big size doesn’t have soy, but the little size does. So even between the same manufacturer, sometimes different sizes, potentially could have different ingredients.”

If you’re handing out non-candy treats this year, you can place a teal pumpkin on your porch to let kids with allergies know you are handing out allergy-free goodies.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Superintendent Kim Wilbanks said a threat “talking about an incident at JHS” was made several...
Police: School threat originated in Florida
Jerry Ott was last seen on Monday, Oct. 25 possibly driving an older Yamaha camouflage ATV into...
Wooded area searched in Dunklin Co. for missing man
When deputies arrived, they found 19-year-old Tommie Jacoby Weldon suffering from a gunshot...
Man fatally shot in home
Silver Alert inactivated for Pangburn woman
Pancho’s final two Mid-South restaurants closing
Pancho’s final two Mid-South restaurants closing

Latest News

FILE - in this May 21, 2021 file photo, attorney Mark McCloskey, a St. Louis personal injury...
Missouri U.S. Senate candidate opposes abortions for young rape, incest victims
FILE - Ariel Jones, a United Parcel Service human resources intern, hands an applicant an...
US economy slowed to a 2% rate last quarter in face of COVID
Zach's Thursday morning forecast
Oct: 28: What you need to know
Zach's Thursday morning forecast
Zach's Thursday morning forecast