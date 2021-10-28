Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Howl & Holler (10/28/21)

Weekly digital show on Arkansas State and Sun Belt football
Weekly digital show on Arkansas State and Sun Belt football
By Chris Hudgison
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 3:14 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - This show is all about Arkansas State and Sun Belt football. The digital program airs weekly on kait8.com & on the Region 8 News app.

A-State travels to South Alabama, kickoff is Saturday at 4:00pm on ESPN+

Howl & Holler (10/28/21)

- Recap of Red Wolves 28-27 loss to Louisiana

- Butch Jones & Lincoln Pare on preparing for South Alabama.

- AL.com reporter Creg Stephenson provides insight on the Jaguars, Sun Belt realignment, & more

- #FunBelt No-Huddle (SBC highlights this past week)

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Superintendent Kim Wilbanks said a threat “talking about an incident at JHS” was made several...
Police: School threat originated in Florida
An investigation into the suicide of a Corning teen is underway.
Teen’s suicide under investigation
Jerry Ott was last seen on Monday, Oct. 25 in Dunklin County, Mo.
Dunklin Co. sheriff: Missing man dead, 2 people in custody
When deputies arrived, they found 19-year-old Tommie Jacoby Weldon suffering from a gunshot...
Man fatally shot in home
A Jonesboro man is being held on a $500,000 cash-only bond after police say he entered a...
Man accused of entering woman’s home, raping her

Latest News

Louisiana recap, South Alabama preview & more
10/28/21 Howl & Holler (Louisiana recap, South Alabama preview & more)
Aliyah Williamson gave the Red Wolves the lead, they would go on to beat South Alabama 3-2.
Arkansas State women’s soccer racks up several SBC postseason awards
Jonesboro sophomore pitcher Lance Davis commits to Arkansas
Butch Jones is assembling the Red Wolves 2022 class.
Arkansas State football lands two offensive tackle commits for 2022