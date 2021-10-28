JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - This show is all about Arkansas State and Sun Belt football. The digital program airs weekly on kait8.com & on the Region 8 News app.

A-State travels to South Alabama, kickoff is Saturday at 4:00pm on ESPN+

Howl & Holler (10/28/21)

- Recap of Red Wolves 28-27 loss to Louisiana

- Butch Jones & Lincoln Pare on preparing for South Alabama.

- AL.com reporter Creg Stephenson provides insight on the Jaguars, Sun Belt realignment, & more

- #FunBelt No-Huddle (SBC highlights this past week)

