Jonesboro sophomore pitcher Lance Davis commits to Arkansas

By Chris Hudgison
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 10:48 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Another Golden Hurricane is thinking Razorback.

Jonesboro sophomore pitcher Lance Davis committed to the Diamond Hogs this week. He’s also a standout in the stout Sticks Baseball program.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that Davis visited a Razorback camp over the weekend & earned a scholarship offer.

JHS has several D1 commits on their baseball roster. Josh Hyneman will sign with the Diamond Hogs next month, Ty Rhoades will put pen to paper with Little Rock. 2023 Arkansas commit Riley Henfling transferred to JHS after winning a state title with Kennett.

The Golden Hurricane will have a stacked roster in 2022 and aiming for a State Championship.

