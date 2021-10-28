Library faces legal action after complaint

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A lawsuit is filed against a Northeast Arkansas library after a former board member accuses it of not following the law.

Amanda Escue, a former board member of the Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library, and Fort Smith attorney Joey McCutchen, filed a Freedom of Information Act complaint.

The complaint says, “On October 6, 2021, the Sensitive Content Subcommittee held its first meeting.” “No notice of the Subcommittee meeting was given by the Board to the public or any media organizations.”

This is the latest turn in the debate over a pride display and books with sexual material in the children’s section.

“It’s not about politics. It’s about our Freedom of Information Act and a public body following the law. If a public body violates the law whether they’re liberal or conservative. Left or right. It makes no difference. They need to follow the law,” Joey McCutchen told Region 8 News.

The Freedom of Information Act states a governing body must notify the public when holding a meeting.

Escue and her attorney plan to ask for an immediate hearing of the FOIA complaint.

Region 8 News reached out to the Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library for comment.

Library Director David Eckert said in a statement they have “only heard hearsay.”

“We have not been served with any paperwork as of this time. We have only heard hearsay via social media just like the general public. Therefore we have no comment at this time.”

