Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Library faces legal action after complaint

(KAIT)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 9:30 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A lawsuit is filed against a Northeast Arkansas library after a former board member accuses it of not following the law.

Amanda Escue, a former board member of the Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library, and Fort Smith attorney Joey McCutchen, filed a Freedom of Information Act complaint.

The complaint says, “On October 6, 2021, the Sensitive Content Subcommittee held its first meeting.” “No notice of the Subcommittee meeting was given by the Board to the public or any media organizations.”

This is the latest turn in the debate over a pride display and books with sexual material in the children’s section.

“It’s not about politics. It’s about our Freedom of Information Act and a public body following the law. If a public body violates the law whether they’re liberal or conservative. Left or right. It makes no difference. They need to follow the law,” Joey McCutchen told Region 8 News.

The Freedom of Information Act states a governing body must notify the public when holding a meeting.

Escue and her attorney plan to ask for an immediate hearing of the FOIA complaint.

Region 8 News reached out to the Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library for comment.

Library Director David Eckert said in a statement they have “only heard hearsay.”

“We have not been served with any paperwork as of this time. We have only heard hearsay via social media just like the general public. Therefore we have no comment at this time.”

We will keep tracking this story and bring you further details.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Superintendent Kim Wilbanks said a threat “talking about an incident at JHS” was made several...
Police: School threat originated in Florida
Jerry Ott was last seen on Monday, Oct. 25 possibly driving an older Yamaha camouflage ATV into...
Wooded area searched in Dunklin Co. for missing man
Man killed in weekend crash
Wallace Linzy Brown - Rape, aggravated assault arrest (10/26)
Jonesboro man accused of assaulting, raping woman
Pancho’s final two Mid-South restaurants closing
Pancho’s final two Mid-South restaurants closing

Latest News

An investigation into the suicide of a Corning teen is underway.
Teen’s suicide under investigation
Arkansas State football adds to 2022 recruiting class
Arkansas State football gets a pair of 2022 commits from Tennessee
Lady Bearcats advance to the state semifinals
2021 4A State Volleyball Quarterfinals: Brookland 3, Mena 2 (Video: Arkansas Sports Network)
Lady Warriors fall in state quarterfinals
2A State Volleyball Quarterfinals: Thaden 3, Ridgefield Christian 0 (Video: Lake Area Sports)