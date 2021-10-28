Energy Alert
Missouri U.S. Senate candidate opposes abortions for young rape, incest victims


FILE - in this May 21, 2021 file photo, attorney Mark McCloskey, a St. Louis personal injury lawyer who gained national attention after he and his wife waved guns at racial injustice protesters last summer, speaks during an interview at his office in St. Louis. McCloskey, a Republican candidate for U.S. Senate in Missouri, says he does not believe young victims of rape or incest should be allowed to have abortions. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson File)(Jeff Roberson | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 10:27 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Mark McCloskey, a Republican candidate for U.S. Senate in Missouri, says he does not believe young victims of rape or incest should be allowed to have abortions.

The Kansas City Star reports McCloskey made the comments last week at a forum in Osage Beach. In response to a question, McCloskey said he doesn’t believe in any exceptions to outlawing abortion. He said he had a client who kept a baby after becoming pregnant at 13 from rape and the child now has a master’s degree.

McCloskey did not say explicitly if he supports abortion to save the life of the mother.

