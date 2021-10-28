Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Powerful voices prepare for 2021 TEDx Memphis

Powerful voices prepare for 2021 TEDx Memphis
Powerful voices prepare for 2021 TEDx Memphis(Source: WMC)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - This year’s TEDx Memphis speaker lineup is official.

Saturday, 20 Mid-South change-makers will take to the Levitt Shell stage.

The non-profit, New Memphis, brings the series to Memphis each year where the world’s leading thinkers and doers inspire others with speeches in 18 minutes or less.

This year’s theme is the computer reset function, “Ctrl+Alt+Delete.” The goal is to inspire the audience to reset how they think.

The event will be hosted by Hattiloo Theatre founder, Ekundayo Bandele. Speakers range from public health activist Nikia Grayson to Choose901 founder John Carroll.

”The idea behind TED is that ideas are worth spreading. What starts is the local audience and an idea on stage quickly becomes a conversation amongst friends to discuss what happened at the event, and later on activation in the community. We’ve also seen several of our TEDx speakers reach over 200,000 views on their TED talks. So, the ideas that start so locally really do become much larger with the global community at large,” explained Nora Murray, director of community impact.

New Memphis hopes the event will spread its mission to make Memphis a more magnetic place to live, work, and play by investing in the city’s most valuable asset — its people.

Tickets are $35. The event starts at noon Saturday.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Superintendent Kim Wilbanks said a threat “talking about an incident at JHS” was made several...
Police: School threat originated in Florida
Jerry Ott was last seen on Monday, Oct. 25 possibly driving an older Yamaha camouflage ATV into...
Wooded area searched in Dunklin Co. for missing man
When deputies arrived, they found 19-year-old Tommie Jacoby Weldon suffering from a gunshot...
Man fatally shot in home
Silver Alert inactivated for Pangburn woman
Pancho’s final two Mid-South restaurants closing
Pancho’s final two Mid-South restaurants closing

Latest News

FILE - Ariel Jones, a United Parcel Service human resources intern, hands an applicant an...
US economy slowed to a 2% rate last quarter in face of COVID
FILE - in this May 21, 2021 file photo, attorney Mark McCloskey, a St. Louis personal injury...
Missouri U.S. Senate candidate opposes abortions for young rape, incest victims
Zach's Thursday morning forecast
Oct: 28: What you need to know
Zach's Thursday morning forecast
Zach's Thursday morning forecast
Trick or treating can be fun for children of all ages, but it can make the Halloween tradition...
Halloween and Allergies: How to help keep kids with food allergies safe