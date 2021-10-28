Teen’s suicide under investigation

CORNING, Ark. (KAIT) - An investigation is underway after a Corning High School student died by suicide.

Clay County Sheriff Terry Miller confirmed it is looking into the death of Jaden Farmer. Allegedly, Farmer was bullied on social media leading up to her death. Her mother, Tricia Farmer, spoke out about the investigation Wednesday.

“They were telling her to go kill herself and sending her death threats,” Farmer said. “They just kept on and on and on. The social media they have, it just makes it so easy for these kids to hide behind their phones. She’s my child. She was a wonderful child.”

Farmer said she and her daughter had a conversation about suicide just days before it happened. The fact that they talked made it even more shocking when she was found.

“We talked a long time about suicide. She said ‘mom, I wouldn’t ever do that’. She never showed any signs that she would ever do that. But then Thursday, Oct. 7, Stephen, her stepdad, found her,” Farmer said.

Farmer also said she’s worried about other students at Corning High School and hopes both the school and police will do something about it.

The school issued a statement saying they conducted an internal investigation but did not find anything. However, they did note they did not have access to telephone records or social media accounts during the investigation.

According to a local psychiatrist, it’s becoming harder to identify signs of suicidal tendencies in teens in the social media age.

Dr. Taylor Black said social media causes several issues for students when it comes to mental health. Not only are they exposed to content that can worsen issues they already have, but it becomes easy to hide signs of depression and anxiety behind posts that are supposed to be seen as nothing more than a joke.

“In the schools what we’ve seen is an increase in suicidal ideation. People also have a difficult time recognizing when it’s self-harm vs when it’s suicidal thoughts and tendencies or intentions,” Black said.

Black’s best advice to students dealing with online bullying is to take breaks from social media. However, in the modern age, that’s much easier said than done.

Farmer emphasized she doesn’t want her daughter to be remembered as “just some girl” that died from suicide. She hopes her daughter’s story can help others by preventing similar situations from happening in the future.

If you or someone you know is suffering or thinking about suicide, you can reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 1-800-273-8255.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.