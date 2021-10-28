Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Two toddlers drown in neighbor’s pool, deputies say

Detectives found the 2- and 3-year-old boys in a nearby pool and immediately started CPR.
Detectives found the 2- and 3-year-old boys in a nearby pool and immediately started CPR.(Source: Gray News)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 11:39 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (Gray News) – Two toddlers drowned in a neighbor’s pool after wandering away from a screened-in patio where they were playing.

According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, the boys’ grandmother called authorities when she noticed they were no longer playing on the patio and couldn’t find them.

Detectives found the 2- and 3-year-old boys in a nearby pool and immediately started CPR.

The boys were taken to the hospital where they were pronounced dead.

The sheriff’s office says the investigation is in the preliminary stages.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Superintendent Kim Wilbanks said a threat “talking about an incident at JHS” was made several...
Police: School threat originated in Florida
Jerry Ott was last seen on Monday, Oct. 25 possibly driving an older Yamaha camouflage ATV into...
Dunklin Co. sheriff: Missing man dead, 2 people in custody
When deputies arrived, they found 19-year-old Tommie Jacoby Weldon suffering from a gunshot...
Man fatally shot in home
An investigation into the suicide of a Corning teen is underway.
Teen’s suicide under investigation
Library faces legal action after complaint

Latest News

Jerry Ott was last seen on Monday, Oct. 25 possibly driving an older Yamaha camouflage ATV into...
Dunklin Co. sheriff: Missing man dead, 2 people in custody
President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the debt ceiling during an event in the State Dining...
Biden bound for global summits, aims to pass domestic agenda
FILE - This file image shows the U.S. Capitol building in Washington, D.C.
Biden announces ‘historic’ deal, asks Democrats for votes
FILE - In this June 19, 2015 file photo, police tape surrounds the parking lot behind the AME...
Families of 9 killed in SC church settle with feds over gun